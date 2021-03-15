-
Some Wisconsin residents are speaking out against the supporters of President Donald Trump who rioted at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday. The extremists…
Ratified in 1967, the 25th Amendment to the Constitution gives the vice president the ability to assume the powers of the presidency if he has the support of the executive Cabinet.
The mob of Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday brought out strong reactions from across the world. Part of that reaction came from current and…
The nearly $900 billion package includes an extension of jobless aid. The president's criticisms of the bill, including that relief payments would be too small, caught much of Washington by surprise.
The announcement comes as part of a wave of pardons and commutations in the final weeks of Trump's presidency.
A judge hearing President Donald Trump's federal lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin said Friday that the president's…
The president could shield his allies from some prosecution. Critics say Trump is trying to help cronies — and maybe himself — escape accountability.
Republicans on Tuesday called for the Democratic chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission to resign, expressing anger that she finalized the…
President Trump has pardoned his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. It was announced on Twitter.
The recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin’s two most heavily Democratic counties began Friday with President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking…