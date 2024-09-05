WUWM 89.7 - Milwaukee’s NPR celebrates 60 years in radio

WUWM 89.7 Milwaukee’s NPR plans to celebrate 60 years in radio with six months of events, programming, fundraising and other initiatives beginning in September. Many Voices, One Frequency: 60 Years of Public Service will showcase the work of WUWM past, present and future, and invite audiences to see themselves reflected in the station’s coverage.

WUWM’s events kick off on Saturday, September 28, 2024, the station’s official 60th birthday. The radio station will celebrate by participating in Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open event that day, starting at 10 a.m. There will be station tours every 30 minutes, a photo booth, opportunities for prizes and more.

Later that evening, WUWM’s president and general manager David Lee will throw the first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers game against the New York Mets. The game begins at 6:10 p.m.

“For 60 years, WUWM has been a bridge that brings the voices and stories of our region together. We have always sought to amplify community voices and different perspectives to connect, engage, and inspire the public about what’s happening in southeastern Wisconsin. We can't wait to officially kick off our birthday celebrations by bringing the public into our space during Doors Open and show them how news radio is made,” Lee said.

Melanie Johnson, WUWM’s vice president of development and marketing shared David’s sentiment, saying, “We’re excited to bring in newcomers during Doors Open and we hope to show them the power of public media. WUWM has been a staple in Milwaukee for decades and it’s a place for people-powered journalism to thrive, which is especially important in this fragmented media landscape.”

The station aims to raise $897,000, a nod to its frequency on the radio dial. This campaign is over and above the station’s annual $2.5 million fundraising goal and does not include existing gifts that come in through annual and sustaining memberships.

“This is an ambitious goal for us, but when we simplify it to 897 individuals who can give $1,000 each, we know that is achievable and we know those people are out there,” Johnson continued.

The first 20 individuals who make a gift of $1000 to the station will be invited to attend a Milwaukee River cruise on October 4, where the group will watch the lighting of the Hoan Bridge to commemorate the station’s 60 years.

On October 17, WUWM will host On Point, a radio program from WBUR Boston, for a live taping of the show in Milwaukee. On Point airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on WUWM 89.7. It was listeners’ top choice to air in the 9 a.m. time slot following a survey conducted last summer. Event time, location, and tickets will be available soon.

There will be special programming throughout the winter months with events picking back up in the new year.

“We really want to take this opportunity to thank our listeners, members and the public who have championed WUWM over the years. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them and we’re grateful for their support,” Johnson emphasized.

Many Voices, One Frequency: 60 Years of Public Service underscores the idea that, while each of us has a unique perspective and personal expression, we are all connected by a shared commitment to our community, our democracy, and the public good.