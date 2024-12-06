Former 'Morning Edition' host, Bob Bach, celebrates WUWM's 60th birthday

As part of WUWM's 60th birthday celebration, we are welcoming back familiar voices from throughout the station’s history. Among the most well-known and beloved is news and radio veteran Bob Bach, who worked at WUWM from 1991 to 2014. During those 23 years, he reported on the news, hosted the precursor to Lake Effect (then called At 10), and finished his career as the local Morning Edition host and anchor.

Today, Bob Bach returned to Studio A to join current Morning Edition host Rachel Owens for a live chat. Over the course of an hour, Bach shared how life has been since retiring, recounted how he came to WUWM, reflected on what kept him at the station, and spoke about how his personal life was transformed by his professional work.

Bob Bach talks retirement Listen • 3:29

Bob Bach on how he came to WUWM Listen • 7:29

Bob Bach says ideas are currency Listen • 5:33

Bear den reporting changes his life Listen • 7:57

Bob Bach says good questions make good stories Listen • 5:38

Elk – Return to Chequamegon (May 1995)

Bob traveled to northern Wisconsin to report on efforts to reintroduce elk to the state and the potential challenges facing those efforts.

Return to Chequamegon Listen • 11:49

Little Deuce Coupe (June 1995)

An award-winning, sound-rich feature about a classic car show and its devoted custom car owners.

Little Deuce Coupe Listen • 6:08

Revile at Clam Lake (October 1997)

In this audio, Bob checked on Wisconsin’s small elk herd after the animals were reintroduced to the state.

Revile at Clam Lake Listen • 4:24

In the Den of Winter (March 1998)

This story takes listeners into a bear den during hibernation as researchers checked the health of nursing bear cubs.

In the Den of Winter (March 1998).mp3 Listen • 27:53

Brewers Visiting Clubhouse Manager (August 1998)

As part of WUWM’s Walk a Mile series about unusual jobs, Bob reported on the crew that took care of visiting baseball teams at County Stadium. The job included everything from feeding the teams, to running errands for the players, to washing countless loads of laundry.

Brewers Visting Clubhouse Manager Listen • 7:22

Double Crowd Sound (August 1999)

An audio postcard of Bob’s visit with his young son to a Brewers game at County Stadium. The story captured the sights and sounds of the game, as well as the disappointment that came from going home after the seventh inning.

Double Crowd Sound Listen • 7:53

Buskers (July 2003)

Bob produced this feature about a street performer in Milwaukee. The troubadour showed off several instruments, including a concertina, a mountain dulcimer and an old-fashioned wooden banjo.

Buskers Listen • 4:30

Highground (November 2003)

In this audio, Bob covered the annual stone placement ceremony at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville, WI.