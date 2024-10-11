Join WUWM's Club 89 7

WUWM is celebrating 60 years in radio with six months of events, programming and fundraising.

For WUWM's 60th birthday, the station aims to raise $897,000, a nod to its frequency on the radio dial. This amount is over and above the station’s annual $2.5 million fundraising goal and does not include existing gifts that come in through annual and sustaining memberships.

To keep it simple, we are looking for 897 individuals to give $1,000 each. These gifts can be above and beyond your annual support or maybe it is your first gift to WUWM.

This is the first fundraising initiative the station has embarked upon since moving into the Chase Tower in 2010. The generous donations of the Club 89 7 donors will be used to ensure the longevity of quality journalism in our community and support the dedicated reporters who work tirelessly to bring accurate, unbiased news every single day to southeastern Wisconsin.

The Club 89 7 donors will also be thanked in multiple way throughout the course of our fiscal year — ending June 30, 2025, such as:

