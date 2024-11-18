'Rock 'n Roll Poet' honors WUWM's famous alum, Bob Reitman

WUWM is celebrating 60 years on the air, and we're recognizing it in a variety of ways. One of those is the upcoming hour long special Rock 'n Roll Poet: A Reitman Retrospective. It honors legendary Milwaukee radio personality and our now retired co-worker, Bob Reitman.

Reitman started his radio career in 1966 at WUWM and finished it here in April 2024. During the time in between he was a formative figure in Milwaukee's counterculture scene and the city's early rock radio stations. Plus, he co-hosted one of Milwaukee's top-rated morning shows, Reitman & Mueller, for 24 years.

Rock 'n Roll Poet: A Reitman Retrospective will air on 89.7 WUWM on:



Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 28 at 12:00 p.m.



Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8:00 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1:00 p.m.



Friday, Dec. 20 at 12:00 p.m.

You can also stream it live on our site or on our free app. The full special, and much more, will be posted on Nov. 28.

During the one hour special, Reitman shares the story about how he was first introduced to his all-time favorite musician, Bob Dylan. He recites lines from the first poem he ever wrote as a teen, and you’ll hear what it’s meant to him to share music and his life with listeners.

WUWM Bob Reitman and his son Bobby in the WUWM studio, hosting "It's Alright Ma, It's Only Music."

He'll also explain why he doesn't see himself as the "Father of Rock Radio" in Milwaukee — even though lots of people do. He and his son Bobby will reflect on the last It's Alright Ma, It's Only Music show. Plus, Gene Mueller and Jeff Rowe, who initially paired Reitman with Mueller, will recall memories of Reitman & Mueller. And share why radio listeners have loved him for so many years.

Along with the stories there will be music and clips from WZMF, WQFM, WKTI, and WUWM.

If you listened to Reitman at any point during his nearly 60 year career, or you just love Milwaukee history, there's something to learn and love from Rock 'n Roll Poet: A Reitman Retrospective.

