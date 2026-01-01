IRA Qualified Charitable Distribution

If you are 70½ or older, you may transfer up to $111,000 in 2026 from your IRA directly to a qualified charity such as the UWM Foundation (to benefit WUWM) without recognizing the transferred assets as taxable income. This amount increased from 2025’s $108,000 limit. You can use the Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) to meet all or part of your annual required minimum distribution (RMD). Some IRA administrators refer to this as the “IRA Charitable Rollover.” Keep in mind that this opportunity applies only to IRAs, and not to other types of retirement plans.

It is important to let us know of your gift intention because many popular retirements plan administrators assume no obligation to notify a charity of your gift designation (WUWM). And, many gifts are received without donor information.

Please complete this form to receive instructions and to ensure your gift reaches WUWM and that you receive proper tax acknowledgement for your gift.