Bob Reitman’s legacy in Milwaukee radio began nearly 60 years ago. Now, that legacy is helping create opportunities for the voices that come next.

The Reitman Radio Camp is a new WUWM initiative designed to introduce Milwaukee-area high school students to the art and craft of audio storytelling.

Through a weeklong immersive experience, students will work alongside WUWM journalists and producers, gaining hands-on experience and learning how to create an audio story of their own.

Passing the microphone to the next generation

Bob Reitman began his radio career at WUWM and went on to become one of Milwaukee’s most recognized voices in radio and culture.

The Reitman Radio Camp carries that spirit of creativity, experimentation and storytelling forward by creating space for young people to discover what they can do with a microphone, an idea and their own voice.

And while students will have much to learn from WUWM’s journalists and producers, we know we’ll have plenty to learn from them, too.

Because the future of Milwaukee storytelling should include the voices of the generation shaping what comes next.

What students will experience

The Reitman Radio Camp is envisioned as a weeklong radio boot camp for Milwaukee-area high school students.

Students will:

Explore audio storytelling

Learn alongside WUWM reporters and producers

Develop their own voice and ideas

Gain hands-on experience with audio production

Learn how to produce an audio story

More details about dates, eligibility, applications and programming are coming soon.

Help carry the story forward

The Reitman Radio Camp began with a celebration of one remarkable Milwaukee storyteller. Its future will be made possible by a community that believes in the storytellers who come next.

Whether you're a WUWM listener, sustainer, individual donor, community organization, foundation or business, your support can help us create meaningful opportunities for young people to learn, experiment and tell stories of their own.

Help us pass the microphone to the next generation. Support WUWM.

Want to participate?

More information coming soon. We’re developing the Reitman Radio Camp now. Details about camp dates, student eligibility, applications and participation will be announced as they become available. Interested in the Reitman Radio Camp? Check back here for updates.

A legacy that looks forward

The Reitman Radio Camp was officially launched as part of WUWM’s 12th House in Twilight, a celebration of Bob Reitman’s creative life and the release of his 12th House poetry album. Proceeds from the album and event ticket sales support the creation of the Reitman Radio Camp, turning a celebration of Reitman’s legacy into an investment in Milwaukee’s next generation of audio storytellers.