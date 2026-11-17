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Cocktail writer Robert Simonson shares some recommendations for the best cocktails he’s tried in the Milwaukee area recently.
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Cocktail writer Robert Simonson shares some recommendations for the best Milwaukee-area martinis he’s tried recently.
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Cocktail writer Robert Simonson shares some recommendations for the best cocktails he’s tried in the Milwaukee area recently.
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Cocktail writer Robert Simonson shares some recommendations for the best drinks he’s tried in the Milwaukee area recently.
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Cocktail writer Robert Simonson shares some recommendations for the best drinks he’s tried in the Milwaukee area recently.