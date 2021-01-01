Contact WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR

Address

WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR

111 East Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 700

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

WUWM is located on the 7th floor of the Chase Tower on the southwest corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Enter the building via Water Street and take the north bank of elevators to the 7th floor. Parking structures and metered street parking are nearby.

Contact Information

General Questions & Programming: 414-227-3355 | wuwm@uwm.edu

Listener Comments / Testimonials: 414-270-1220

Member Services: 414-270-1225 (Office Hours: 8 am - 4:30 pm; Monday-Friday)

Underwriting: 414-270-1138 | dragutin@uwm.edu

WUWM News: wuwmnews@uwm.edu

Lake Effect : lakeeffect@uwm.edu

: lakeeffect@uwm.edu Studio Request: DUE TO COVID-19, WUWM IS NOT CURRENTLY ACCEPTING STUDIO REQUESTS.

Streaming Help: view this page

» Printable Program Schedule