Streaming WUWM Help

Unable to stream WUWM? Here’s some help documentation.

Direct links to WUWM’s stream

MP3

96 kbps URL: https://www.tundracast.stream:3040/mount3

AAC

96 kbps URL: https://www.tundracast.stream:3040/mount1

Please note that our stream URLs changed March 2025.



Troubleshooting buffering

To help avoid the unfortunate buffering stalls while listening, here are some steps you can take:

Closedown any other bandwidth-heavy applications. Other users on the network can also cause your Internet radio stream to buffer too often. If you're accessing the internet via Wi-Fi, constant buffering may mean that you don't have a strong connection to the network. Moving closer to the signal source or removing barriers between you and the signal can improve signal strength. Try loading other media to test your connection. If everything else is slow, that points to a connection issue on your device.

If you determine your connection is slower than usual, try rebooting your device or your router (wait at least 60 seconds after shutdown before restarting your router).

Troubleshooting WUWM.com player issues

The player on WUWM.com has been tested for compatibility with modern web browsers, including Chrome, Safari and Firefox. If your browser doesn't seem to be compatible, upgrade to the latest version of the browser.

If your audio pauses, stutters or doesn't play at all, please take these steps:

· If using a Bluetooth speaker, ensure you are connected and within range for a strong and stable Bluetooth signal.

· If using a device on Wi-Fi, ensure your wireless internet connection is strong and stable. Changing from Wi-Fi to cellular or auto-detection of stronger Wi-Fi access points can briefly disrupt playback, even on networks that are capable of momentarily sustaining high maximum speeds.

· If no audio is present, please make sure both your speakers are turned on, turned up (and not muted) and fully plugged in or connected to your device, and your computer's audio output is configured to the desired speaker.

· If problems persist related to the web browser playback, you might also try reloading the page:

· Windows: Press the press Ctrl and R keys at the same time.

· Mac: Press the Command and R keys at the same time.

Restarting your browser and/or computer may also help!

Troubleshooting WUWM’s mobile app

The WUWM mobile app on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch requires iOS 11.0 or later. If you are using an older iOS version, you will need to update to prevent potential issues.

If you are hearing the live stream pre-roll sponsor ad repeat too frequently, please first try restarting the device. A simple restart will most likely clear most issues. You can also try clearing the cache and data for the WUWM app on your phone, or uninstalling and reinstalling the app. If the problem persists, please let us know at wuwm-engineering@uwm.edu.

Additional troubleshooting

Using an ad-blocker? Ad blocking software often causes unexpected issues. If you have ad-blocking software running, try turning it off.

Listening at work? Your company may have a firewall enabled to securely protect its internal data. Sometimes your company's proxy settings may limit access to external streaming sources. If this may be the case, please contact the IT department at your company.

If none of these steps resolves your problem, please contact us at wuwm-engineering@uwm.edu and we will try to help. Include information about your system, including the device type (desktop, mobile), operating system (Windows, Mac), browser name (Chrome, Safari, Edge) and any additional technical information you have available such as software versions, speaker configuration and time of day.