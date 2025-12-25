Thursday 12/25/25: 'Christmas at the Oriental'

Today on Lake Effect, we have a special holiday music edition of the show. As you’re hopefully relaxing at home with a warm cup of cocoa and cookies, cozy up with us as we feature music recorded at Milwaukee’s Oriental Theatre on their historic 1925 Wurlitzer organ. We’ll first learn about the history of the Wurlitzer and what it took to restore and install it at the Oriental Theatre. Then, listen to holiday music selected and performed by local organist Perry Petta — from classic Christmas carols to a medley of songs by Vince Guaraldi and much more.

