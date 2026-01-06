Tuesday 1/6/26: Lead remediation at MPS, staying social this winter, weird museums
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the multi-million dollar lead remediation project that the Milwaukee Public Schools system underwent last year. Then, we explore how to stay active and social during the cold winter months. Plus, we explore some of Wisconsin’s weirdest museums.
Guests:
- Michael Turza, interim chief operations officer and interim director of facilities and maintenance for Milwaukee Public Schools
- Mark Savage, writer behind "Savage On Wheels"
- Tea Krulos, journalist and author