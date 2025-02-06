Keeping your car running smoothly through the winter

Before going outside, we typically take extra precautions to face the cold. But should we do the same for our cars?

Not only does winter weather make it challenging to drive, but it also pose challenges for keeping our cars ready to cope throughout the season.

WUWM’s auto contributor Mark Savage joins Lake Effect’s Audrey Nowakowski to share some tips on winter car care to help keep our vehicles running smoothly.

Do we need snow tires?

“In our climate, probably not,” automobile contributor Mark Savage says. “If we were up the U.P., maybe that would be a good thing to have.”

With our area receiving less snow in recent years, Savage says snow tires are not necessary. For inexperienced drivers or drivers who struggle with driving in the snow, however, it might be helpful to use snow tires for better traction, steering and stopping ability during the winter months.

Changes in temperature lead to fluctuating tire pressure — anywhere from three to five PSI, depending on the weather. Can you explain why we see this difference? And when is the right time to either let out some of that pressure or add more?

In the cold weather, air molecules contract and your tires lose air pressure. The “tire” warning light on your car dashboard turns on whenever there’s a one to two-pound change in tire air pressure, Savage says.

“If it’s one or two pounds, it’s probably not that big a deal,” he says. “But what you want to do is, of course, check it with your tire gauge to make sure that even though it says it's down one, maybe it's [actually] down 5 and then this becomes a problem.”

On a 20 below zero day, for example, Savage says it may be necessary to add some air to your tires. If the temperature pops back up to 40 degrees, however, you might need to let some air out. Overall, it’s important to keep your tire pressure between 30 and 35 PSI and check it whenever the light comes on, he says.

Should we warm up our car before driving?

While common wisdom might suggest warming up your car for 15 to 20 minutes before driving in the winter, this isn’t necessary with today’s cars, Savage says. Within a minute of turning it on, he says your car should be ready to go.

“Because we have fuel injection and because we have computers controlling all of our cars now, once you start the engine, in about 30 seconds it’s totally got all the oil where it needs to go—all the fluids are moving.”

What are some good supplies or tools to always have in our car in the winter?

In case of wintertime auto emergencies, Savage says it’s prudent to make sure you have a pair of gloves, a flashlight, a tire gauge, a car jack, a spare tire, a ratchet set and pliers with you in your car.

He also says zip ties can be helpful in case a part of your car comes loose, starts dragging and can be tightened down. Perhaps most importantly, he recommends keeping your phone with you when you drive.

With newer cars that have better gauges and better handling, but do we need to keep cat litter or sand in our cars to help us in case we slide off the road and need some extra traction?

“I mean, there's nothing wrong with having that,” Savage says. “I probably wouldn't bother with that unless if you're in a rural area and you think, maybe, ‘I'm going to slide off a road someplace and there's not anybody around for the next 20 minutes.’”

This is especially the case if your car has four-wheel drive, he says.

Speaking of four-wheel drive, it’s not a hall pass to drive recklessly, right?

Although four-wheel drive gives you more traction while driving in the snow, Savage says it’s still important to be careful. When you hit black ice, for example, he says four-wheel drive might not be enough.

“It might help you for one instant... but most of the time you're skating across the top of that. So yeah, so be careful. Use your brain along with your foot to drive a little more responsibly.”

How often should we be replacing our battery or at least checking on it before wintertime? Is there greater chance of the battery not working in the frigid weather, or is it just a matter of the age of the battery?

Savage says it’s important to know how old your car battery is, to replace it every few years and to check under the hood every so often. Cleaning the corrosion of your battery’s posts can also be helpful in extending your battery’s life, he says.

While driving in the winter can be very demanding for your car battery, he says it’s more likely for your battery to die suddenly during the warm months.

How about for electric cars? Are there any helpful tips for taking care of them in the winter? Is their care different from gas powered vehicles?

“A lot of times people complain that electric cars don’t have as much range in the wintertime because it sucks some of the life out of the battery,” Savage says.

There are, however, a few things electric car owners can do to extend their battery life in the winter. While driving, he says it’s helpful to coast as much as possible. If your car has it, he recommends driving in “eco mode” to make use of the car’s regenerative braking system. He also says it’s best to store your car in a garage and even better if it’s a heated garage.

“A lot of the electric cars have a pre-conditioning thing on your app that can kind of get the batteries warmed up before you start and leave in the morning or head out,” he says. “If you can leave your car plugged in while that's happening, you're not losing any charge and it warms the batteries ... Also [it] helps warm the interior of your car.”

With winter comes lots of salt. How often should we be making sure that our cars are clean? Is the underbelly wash something we really need?

Savage recommends getting a car wash every 10 to 14 days. The buildup of salt on your car’s body is not only an eyesore but also corrosive to the chassis, suspension and exhaust system.

“Get the underbody flush—pay the extra $3.50, $10 or whatever it is these days—and help preserve the underside of your car, because that’s the functional part.”

Mark Savage writes the auto review column Savage On Wheels for WUWM and savageonwheels.com.

