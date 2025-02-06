Essential tips for brutal winter conditions

In the winter, many of us find ourselves spending more time in our homes. But that’s not always an option, especially for people who need to be outside for long periods, such as farmworkers, delivery drivers or EMTs.

This is familiar territory for Eric Larsen, a Wisconsin native and polar adventurer. Through his work, he’s learned how to survive in extremely cold environments, and as an expedition guide, he helps others do the same. He shares his tips on how to stay safe and warm in frigid conditions.

