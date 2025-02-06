© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Essential tips for brutal winter conditions

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Rob Larry
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:13 PM CST
How to stay warm and safe while outdoors in the winter
Eric Skadson
/
Stock Adobe
How to stay warm and safe while outdoors in the winter

In the winter, many of us find ourselves spending more time in our homes. But that’s not always an option, especially for people who need to be outside for long periods, such as farmworkers, delivery drivers or EMTs.

This is familiar territory for Eric Larsen, a Wisconsin native and polar adventurer. Through his work, he’s learned how to survive in extremely cold environments, and as an expedition guide, he helps others do the same. He shares his tips on how to stay safe and warm in frigid conditions.

This is familiar territory for Eric Larsen — a Wisconsin-native and polar adventurer. Through his work he’s learned how to survive in extremely cold environments, and as an expedition guide he helps others do the same. He shares his tips on how to stay safe and warm in the frigid cold.

_
Tags
Environment WUWMLake Effectwinternaturelaborweather
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Rob Larry
Rob is All Things Considered host and digital producer.
See stories by Rob Larry
Related Content