Just before last month’s Democratic Presidential debate in Milwaukee, a group of protestors demonstrated right outside the filing room where hundreds of…
Today, Malala Yousafzai won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, along with longtime activist against child labor Kailash Satyarthi.Last week, Satyarthi's son,…
The future of immigration reform at the federal level remains in doubt, stalled in the House of Representatives, where key Republican leaders oppose the…
In less than a week, contract negotiations will begin at Caterpillar in South Milwaukee. The talks will be the first since the company took over former…
Earlier this week, the MATC Board and its teachers union reached a new one-year contract – months ahead of schedule. The pact takes effect next February,…
The MATC Board and its faculty union agreed to a new one-year contract this week, set to take effect in 2014, when their existing three-year pact…
Workers at the Caterpillar factory in South Milwaukee are closely watching a labor dispute at the company plant in Illinois. Caterpillar employees in…
The Wisconsin AFL-CIO held a pro labor rally in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The event was part of a statewide tour that will end in Madison on Saturday, to…