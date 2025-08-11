Wisconsin apprenticeship program participation reached a record high in 2024, report finds

Worker shortages are increasing across the U.S. There are many reasons for that — including baby boomers retiring from the workforce, skill gaps and an increasingly dangerous landscape for immigrant workers.

But locally, there is some good news on the labor front: the number of Wisconsinites in apprenticeship programs has reached an all-time high. That's according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. With 17,509 apprentices across Wisconsin as of 2024, the report finds a 77% increase in apprenticeship program participation since 2013.

These programs play a key role in many industries, including construction and healthcare, which are facing some of the highest labor shortages.

"It's really driven by industry, where they're saying, 'We need more workers to fill the demand in these occupations, and we're not getting them by traditional means,'" says Joe Peterangelo, research director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Many employers work with unions to provide apprenticeship programs, he says, while nonunion employers may pay for training directly. Pre-apprenticeship programs at tech schools in Milwaukee, Racine, Madison and elsewhere offer an additional pipeline.

"An apprenticeship program can be created in any occupation where there is industry demand, where the model really makes sense to have on-the-job learning coupled with some classroom instruction," Peterangelo says.