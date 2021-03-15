employment

-
Many of Wisconsin's 23,000 prison inmates will eventually be released. A new program tries to get more ready for the world of work, including training…
For years after the Great Recession, employers were reluctant to boost wages. Now a tight labor market is giving workers the leverage they need to demand a larger slice of the nation's economic pie.
Only four out of 10 working-aged adults with disabilities are employed nationally, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institution.…
The complaint, filed on behalf of Alyssa Gilliam, claims Walmart failed to assign pregnant employees to light duty to save them from heavy lifting, as it does for workers with other disabilities.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Gender might determine what images come to kids’ minds.So many fields are dominated by one gender or another that…
In Wisconsin, the gender wage gap is 22 cents per dollar, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families. This adds up. American women are…
If your resume, your cover letter and your writing samples don't tell a story, we may not be interested.
The U.S. House has voted to scrap a recent Dept. of Labor regulation, to the delight of Governor Scott Walker. For some time, he has wanted Wisconsin to…
Update, Nov. 23: Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is praising a federal court in Texas for issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction to halt the…
About 4 million workers would have become eligible to earn overtime under the new rule set to go into effect Dec. 1. Business groups and 21 states sued. A Texas judge has now put the rule on hold.