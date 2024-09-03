Walz, Trump and others compete for organized labor's vote in Wisconsin

The competition for the vote of organized labor is in full swing in Wisconsin, as both Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump have addressed union issues here over the last few days.

Minnesota Gov. Walz spoke at Monday's annual Laborfest event at Milwaukee’s lakefront. He told the audience that it was his privilege last year to sign a state package of pro-worker bills that make it easier to form a union and add workplace protections. He said during his campaigns for office, some Republicans told him that he was in the pocket of organized labor.

“I said, ‘That’s a damn lie. I am the pocket. I am the pocket!' And I told them, 'If you want to attack me for standing up for collective bargaining, for fair wages, for safe working conditions, for health care and retirement, you roll the damn dice. I’ll take my chances on that. I’ll take my chances,' ” Walz said to cheers from the audience.

Chuck Quirmbach Some of the audience at the Milwaukee Laborfest event at Henry Maier Festival Park on Monday.

Walz also spoke about what he and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris would do, if they win in November.

“So, let me just take a second here to tell you exactly what Vice President Harris and I will do. As president, Vice President Harris will sign the PRO Act, making it easier to form unions, period. And you know what comes out of that? You can collectively bargain. You can go do the work to get fair wages, safer working conditions, good health care and a good pension," Walz said to more cheers.

The leaders of several major unions have endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket. But last week in La Crosse, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump maintained many rank-and-file union members will support him, falsely claiming that "millions" of undocumented immigrants are taking U.S. jobs from existing residents.

“A lot of them are taking the jobs for the Black population, the Hispanic population, and unions are going to be very badly affected. I was talking with some of the union heads, who I actually do get along with, but they’re very concerned about it," Trump said.

Trump also boasted that he’ll win "85%" of the vote of United Auto Workers members, who he said are worried about China-backed electric vehicle production in Mexico.

That would be news to UAW President Shawn Fain, who has called Trump a "scab" — a reference to those who refuse to join a union or cross a picket line during a strike.

Chuck Quirmbach Teamsters from Local 200, and family members, prepare to march in the Laborfest parade on Monday in downtown Milwaukee.

One union that has held off on endorsing in the presidential race is the Teamsters Union, which represents 1.2 million U.S. workers.

But some members are voicing their views. Prior to marching in the Laborfest parade Monday, retired Teamster Kenneth Stribling, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention praising Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for their efforts to save Teamster pensions, told WUWM that there are more reasons he backs the Democratic ticket.

“The Democrats tend to line up with more of things I believe in. I believe in everybody should have the right to have the same opportunities to be successful in this country," Stribling said.

Teamster Jeff Hurley, who is a commercial truck driver, said Harris and Walz not only support unions, but also back what to him is another key issue, reproductive rights.

“I have a young daughter and I’m worried about women’s rights. There’s no reason that my daughter has less rights than my mom does," Hurley said.

But retired Teamster truck driver Bernie Anderson said he hasn’t made a pick for president, suggesting independents are having a tough time right now.

“We feel both sides are kind of off the wall right now. Right now, we have one of the most liberal senators in the country as the presidential nominee, and we have one of the most unrestricted people—nobody really knows what you’re going to get every other day – out of former President Trump," Anderson said.

Anderson said over the next two months, he’ll be following what the candidates have to say about several issues. He’s a gun owner and doesn’t want additional restrictions. Anderson said he also wants to hear plans for what he calls an "organized U.S. border."

Chuck Quirmbach A Harris/Walz campaign plane, carrying Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Tim Walz, prepares to leave a private aviation area of Milwaukee's Mitchell Airport on Monday afternoon.

Trump is the next active candidate due back in Wisconsin, scheduled to talk about jobs and the economy this coming Saturday in Mosinee, WI. President Biden will be in Westby, WI, on Thursday, talking about investments in America that the White House says are benefitting communities.

