How to prepare for the worst and stay ready for winter emergencies

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Sam Woods,
Rob Larry
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:22 PM CST
We’re well into winter, which can conjure images of big coats, warm drinks and hunkering down until spring. Unfortunately, we can’t always be insulated from winter weather-related emergencies, as power outages, car breakdowns or icy conditions can throw a wrench into even the best-laid plans.

Katie Rousonelos, public information officer with Wisconsin Emergency Management, shares how to prepare for winter emergencies, from unstable ice to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sam Woods
Sam is a WUWM production assistant for Lake Effect.
Rob Larry
Rob is All Things Considered host and digital producer.
