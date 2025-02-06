How to prepare for the worst and stay ready for winter emergencies
We’re well into winter, which can conjure images of big coats, warm drinks and hunkering down until spring. Unfortunately, we can’t always be insulated from winter weather-related emergencies, as power outages, car breakdowns or icy conditions can throw a wrench into even the best-laid plans.
Katie Rousonelos, public information officer with Wisconsin Emergency Management, shares how to prepare for winter emergencies, from unstable ice to carbon monoxide poisoning.
