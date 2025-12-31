© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 12/31/25: Revisiting the Bay View Massacre story, 1950s plane crash, celery legacy

Published December 31, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look back at some of our favorite Bubbler Talks this year. We start with an investigation of the victims of the Bay View massacre and where they’re buried in Milwaukee. Then, we learn about a plane crash that happened on Milwaukee’s Jones Island in the 1950s. Plus, we tell you about the celery farms that used to be in Milwaukee.

Guests:

