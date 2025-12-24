Wednesday 12/24/25: A chat with MAM's leader, a journey with the library, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we chat with the new leader of the Milwaukee Art Museum, who formerly led the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Then, we tag along with the Milwaukee Public Library Educational Outreach Services team. Plus, we learn about Chimney Swifts in our birding podcast, Chirp Chat.
Guests:
- Kim Sajet, director of the Milwaukee Art Museum
- Brenna Marsicek, director of outreach with the Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center