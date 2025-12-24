© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 12/24/25: A chat with MAM's leader, a journey with the library, Chirp Chat

Published December 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we chat with the new leader of the Milwaukee Art Museum, who formerly led the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Then, we tag along with the Milwaukee Public Library Educational Outreach Services team. Plus, we learn about Chimney Swifts in our birding podcast, Chirp Chat.

Guests:

