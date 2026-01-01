© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 1/1/26: Organ donation misconceptions and real experiences, millennial nostalgia

Published January 1, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about misconceptions around organ donation –and the impact organ donations can have on grieving families. We hear from two people who have gone through the process of donating a kidney. Plus, we share some millennial nostalgia with author Ira Madison III, whose new book of essays explores key cultural moments that impacted his life.

Guests:

Lake Effect