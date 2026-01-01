Thursday 1/1/26: Organ donation misconceptions and real experiences, millennial nostalgia
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about misconceptions around organ donation –and the impact organ donations can have on grieving families. We hear from two people who have gone through the process of donating a kidney. Plus, we share some millennial nostalgia with author Ira Madison III, whose new book of essays explores key cultural moments that impacted his life.
Guests:
- Colleen McCarthy, vice president of organ and tissue donation at Versiti Wisconsin
- Dr. Nikole Neidlinger, transplant surgeon and medical director at UW Organ and Tissue Donation
- Leigh Anne Mixon, vice president of the Transplant Service Line at Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin
- Mike Crowley, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin
- Ira Madison III, cultural critic, TV writer, and host of “Keep It”