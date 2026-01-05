© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 1/5/26: A chat with the Milwaukee County Executive, Capitol Notes, singing and heart health

Published January 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we chat with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley about the year that was 2025 – and what's to come in 2026. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we get a preview of state politics in this midterm election year. Plus, could singing improve heart health? We talk with a local doctor who’s leading the research.

Guests:

  • David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive
  • JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
  • Dr. Jacquelyn Kulinski, cardiologist and associate professor of medicine and cardiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin
