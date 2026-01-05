Monday 1/5/26: A chat with the Milwaukee County Executive, Capitol Notes, singing and heart health
Today on Lake Effect, we chat with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley about the year that was 2025 – and what's to come in 2026. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we get a preview of state politics in this midterm election year. Plus, could singing improve heart health? We talk with a local doctor who’s leading the research.
Guests:
- David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Dr. Jacquelyn Kulinski, cardiologist and associate professor of medicine and cardiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin