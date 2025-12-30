Tuesday 12/30/25: Milwaukee Community Land Trust, UWM ends atmospheric sciences program, talkin' film
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the Milwaukee Community Land Trust and how it could be one solution to the systemic housing issues in Milwaukee. Then, we learn about UW-Milwaukee's decision to end its Atmospheric Science degree program this year. Plus, the executive director of Milwaukee Film sits down with legendary filmmaker Susan Seidelman to talk about their work.
Guests:
- Bernadette Atuahene, professor of law at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law
- Susan Kerns, executive director of Milwaukee Film
- Susan Seidelman, filmmaker