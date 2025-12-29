© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 12/29/25: Indigenous intergenerational trauma, sanctuary movements in Wisconsin, bird art

Published December 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we talk about intergenerational traumaIndigenous communities face and how to heal. We look at the history of sanctuary movements in Wisconsin and the U.S. Plus, we investigate some mysterious bird art found on some of Milwaukee's trails.

Guests:

Lake Effect