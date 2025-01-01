Langston Verdin is an accomplished leader with over 20 years of experience in advancing community-driven initiatives. As the director of community partnerships and strategy at the Greater Milwaukee Committee, Langston plays a pivotal role in executing the organization’s strategic plan and overseeing key community-focused projects. Previously, he served as the director of health strategy at the City of Milwaukee Health Department, where he led efforts in community engagement, system improvements and policy reform. Over his 17-year tenure at Children’s Wisconsin, Langston spearheaded a range of initiatives in child welfare, pediatric asthma, adolescent health and population health and payment innovation.

Committed to creating environments where children and families thrive, Langston is the founder and co-executive director of MKE FreshAir Collective. This community-based air quality monitoring nonprofit leverages neighborhood-level data to influence environmental health policy and improve health outcomes. Since its inception in 2019, MKE FreshAir Collective has deployed 20+ air sensors across the city, focusing primarily on predominantly Black and brown communities.

Langston holds a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Zilber College of Public Health, with a focus on public health policy and administration. He is also an alumnus of Marquette University’s Future Milwaukee program and Harvard Business School’s Young American Leaders Program.

In his free time, he enjoys staying active by taking walks with his family in his Riverwest neighborhood and participating in competitive kickball and softball leagues.

Growing up with public radio in the background, Langston treasures its ability to spark curiosity, deliver credible news and make sense of the world’s complexities in thoughtful, trusted storytelling.