Matt StippichAdvisory Board Member
Matt Stippich is general counsel and president of professional services at Digital Intelligence, a Milwaukee-based provider of digital forensics and eDiscovery solutions. He also teaches electronic discovery and digital evidence as an adjunct professor at Marquette University Law School.
As a former alderman in Wauwatosa, Matt believes in the essential role public radio plays as a civic institution — an independent voice that informs, connects and strengthens communities.