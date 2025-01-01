© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Matt Stippich

Advisory Board Member

Matt Stippich is general counsel and president of professional services at Digital Intelligence, a Milwaukee-based provider of digital forensics and eDiscovery solutions. He also teaches electronic discovery and digital evidence as an adjunct professor at Marquette University Law School.

As a former alderman in Wauwatosa, Matt believes in the essential role public radio plays as a civic institution — an independent voice that informs, connects and strengthens communities.