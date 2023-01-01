David Nelson, Ph.D., M.S., is a family and community medicine professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He has 30 years of experience in community engagement. His research, education and mentoring all connect to the community. David has been the principal investigator on numerous Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment grants, local and national foundations and federal grants.

David also co-founded StreetLife Communities, a nonprofit that connects with community members needing additional resources. And he supports the next generation of leaders in various roles to engage with the community to build a more just and equitable world for all.

David says, “Public radio is vital to the community's well-being to support all voices.” He joined WUWM’s Advisory Board in 2023.