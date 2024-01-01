Growing up in Milwaukee, Scott Marshall didn't know his family was food insecure. Thanks to a loving and creative mom, free school lunches and an occasional visit to his church's food pantry, he experienced life like any other kid. Thanks to programs like those supported by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, he never went to bed hungry.

Today, Scott is the vice president of development and communications for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. His goal is to ensure kids who are growing up in similar situations can be kids.

Scott earned degrees in Sociology and Mass Communication from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and puts both to great use professionally and personally. His career has been split between 10 years in radio marketing with the occasional weekend or overnight shift DJing, and the past 14 years fundraising to feed neighbors in need.

At home, Scott and his art teacher wife, Angela, love to go to Disney World, provide commentary on bad movies and spend up to two hours every night trying to get their kids, Ellie and Alex, to stay in their rooms and go to bed.

Scott joined WUWM’s Advisory Board in 2024. He says, "Public radio holds an important place in the history of news reporting. Now, more than ever, it is important to have a source you can trust to provide local, national and global news. Having WUWM providing that service for Milwaukee makes this community better informed and connected, and for that I am grateful."