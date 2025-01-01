Derek Stettner

Derek is a seasoned intellectual property attorney with 30 years of experience in guiding clients in protecting and monetizing software, computer and electrical technologies. Clients turn to Derek for tactical guidance in the following areas:



Protecting software, computer, and electrical technologies by securing patent, copyright and other IP property protection.

Growing and managing large patent portfolios.

Technology and software development, technology escrow and open-source issues.

Negotiating information technology, data and intellectual property licenses.

Due diligence, product clearance and litigation avoidance and support.

Chambers USA has recognized Derek’s work in intellectual property law three times. He regularly speaks and writes on topics ranging from privacy policies, software patents and data licensing.



Derek says, "I love the 'public' part of it. WUWM seeks to serve the public interest, not commercial or political agendas. Of course, there is content like Bubbler Talk. I am constantly learning new things about Milwaukee."