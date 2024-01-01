Wesley Warren is an assistant general counsel and assistant secretary at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Wesley works in the Insurance Products and Operations Group and provides legal advice on a variety of issues, including legal and regulatory compliance work around life insurance operations, reinsurance, and solvency and governance matters.

Wesley joined Northwestern Mutual in 2005. Prior to joining the company, he was a litigation associate at the Milwaukee office of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP from 2002-2005, specializing in health care disputes.

Outside of Northwestern Mutual, Wesley served as an elected trustee for the Village of Shorewood from 2018-2022, and is currently a member of the Shorewood Community Development Authority and a Shorewood Village Library trustee. Finally, Wesley serves as president of the Yale-Wisconsin Scholarship Fund.Wesley joined WUWM’s Advisory Board in 2024.

Wesley was born in Milwaukee, WI. He earned his B.A. in political science from Yale University in 1999 and J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2002.Wesley says, “I grew up with public radio a fixture in my house and always begin and end my day with WUWM during my commute!”