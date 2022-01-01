Bruce Campbell , M.D., was torn between career objectives in college, eventually choosing medicine over a life in radio.

He is a Head and Neck Cancer Surgeon at the Medical College of Wisconsin, holding faculty appointments in the Department of Otolaryngology and the Center for Bioethics & Medical Humanities. He loves to write and has contributed medically related essays to WUWM's Lake Effect. He blogs at "Reflections in a Head Mirror” (www.froedtert.com/reflections) and at www.BruceCampbellMD.com.

He and his wife, Kathi, live in Brookfield and are the proud parents of four adult children. He joined the WUWM Advisory Board in 2013.