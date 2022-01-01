Alonzo Walker, M.D. retired from the Medical College of Wisconsin in December 2019. He was a member of the Department of Surgery and the Medical School for 36 years. Currently he is Emeritus Professor of Surgery, in the Division of Surgical Oncology in the Department of Surgery. He is also an Honorary Alumnus of the Medical College of Wisconsin/Marquette Medical Alumni Association. He and his wife, Linda, live in Mequon and are the proud parents of three adult children and six grandchildren, who live in three different states