Scott Seefeldt

Scott Allen Seefeldt started listening to public radio in elementary school because that is where the classical music was. He studied music education at the University of Wisconsin—Madison, and later felt called to a life of ministry in the Episcopal Church. After seminary, Scott served congregations in Racine and Baraboo. He currently serves as the rector of Zion Episcopal Church in Oconomowoc.

Scott is married to Stephanie, a professional musician, and they have four children and a growing extended family. When not at church, Scott enjoys hiking and bicycling and spending time at his family’s ancestral home in Wausau. He serves on several boards and takes special interest in old cars, old buildings and advocating for public education.

Scott says, “WUWM plays a peerless role in building community in Milwaukee and beyond by uplifting stories of human spirit and experience. Perhaps the station’s greatest gift to me has been as a trusted morning news source, inspiring decades of important conversations with my kids on the drive to school about what it means to be good citizens of the world and members of our communities.”