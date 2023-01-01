Laura Glawe

Laura’s “Milwaukee pride” and her value to help all people reach their full potential inspire her community service and her leadership at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. She serves as the vice president of marketing & communications and has led engagement with hundreds of communitywide stakeholders and collaboratively developed an inclusive, strategic vision to reimagine philanthropy and build “A Milwaukee for All.” This shared community vision makes racial equity and inclusion the foundation’s north star and places the voice of Black and brown people at the center of decision making. This work earned Laura the Chief Marketing Officer of the Year award from the Milwaukee Business Journal in 2021.

Throughout her career in nonprofits and higher education, Laura’s creativity with leading and advocating for positive change have helped make our community stronger. For 10 years, Laura served as UW-Milwaukee’s assistant vice chancellor of university marketing and communications. Laura is a two-time graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, with degrees in journalism and a master’s in administrative leadership. She is also a member of the UWM Alumni Board.

Fostering progress for all people and in diverse places are passions of Laura’s. She is an advocate for public radio and sees how fortunate we are to have award-winning journalism and the caliber of storytellers dedicated to informing Milwaukeeans, daily. “When I think about the long-time impact WUWM has had on my life and our community, I’m grateful for the station’s educational programming that helps inform the narrative, build culture and spur positive engagement in MKE,” she says.