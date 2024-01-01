Emilio De Torre is the executive director of the Milwaukee Turners at Turner Hall – Milwaukee’s oldest progressive civic group. Prior to this, he was the director of community engagement for the ACLU of Wisconsin for 14 years.

Emilio hosts the Vel Phillips Forum and is on the steering committee for the National Lawyers Guild – Milwaukee. He was the recipient of the 2013 YWCA Eliminating Racism Award, the 2021 Project Return Outstanding Service to Community Award and the 2022 Justice Driven Award from All of Us or None.

Emilio has worked on issues of mass incarceration, voter rights, immigration rights, civil rights and technology issues for years. He currently serves on the Dean’s Advisory Board for the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee’s Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, on the Advisory Board for the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee’s Center for 21st Century Studies and on Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park.

Emilio is devoted to his family and friends and the advancement of liberty, tolerance, reason and justice. Emilio joined WUWM’s Advisory Board in 2024. And, best of all he LOVES public radio!

