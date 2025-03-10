'This is our lifeline': One Wisconsin advocate and Medicaid recipient decries potential cuts

Medicaid provides free or low-cost health coverage to 72 million low-income Americans and those with disabilities. Last month, Republicans in Congress tasked the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees Medicaid, to cut $880 billion from the federally-funded program. That process, called “budget reconciliation,” is ongoing.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) confirmed on March 5 that the Energy and Commerce Committee cannot slice out that much money in its budget without deep cuts to Medicaid.

Republicans are looking to curb spending in order to extend President Trump’s tax cuts and fund more immigration enforcement.

WUWM sat down with Felicia Clayborne, a Milwaukee-area disability rights advocate and Medicaid recipient, to talk about the wide variety of support she gets from the program. During our conversation at her homey apartment in Tosa Heights, she received a package.

"OK, so what we just got is a package from Walmart that has sugar-free cookies in it. So basically, that’s through the Medicaid program too. I can order sugar-free. I can order anything that is healthy through that," Clayborne says.

The cookies are for Clayborne’s vision loss support group through Vision Forward. She’s visually impaired. If you see her out and about, you’ll see she uses a white identification cane and, at times, a support cane. She also has a condition called photophobia, which is a sensitivity to bright light, which is connected to her albinism. Additionally, she has sleep apnea and arthritis.

Clayborne has accommodations at her apartment for these conditions. There's a walk-in shower, a low-lighting fixture in her living room for the photophobia and a CPAP machine. Medicaid covers the CPAP machine.

Clayborne is also an advocate for people with developmental disabilities through groups like the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities. She has autism and an anxiety disorder and depression that is controlled.

"There are days when I feel like I just don't want to get off the couch, I don't want to move. It's like, 'Can we just let the day go by?' or whatever. But sometimes it gives me a little ‘umph’ to get off that couch and say, ‘You know what? You got things to do. You got people to see. You’ve got things to go to,'” Clayborne says.

“You’ve got things to do” is exactly right. In addition to being active in several disability rights organizations and support groups, Clayborne loves to travel. In 2017, she started a travel crew called Abilities Travel Club, mostly centered around people with disabilities and seniors. They've traveled to various places in Wisconsin, like a Veteran's Day program in Kiel.

Another thing Clayborne loves? Bingo. She's done bingo calling at nursing homes and plays at the Lion's Club, at Vision Forward and even in the basement of her own apartment building.

"I surely am a mover and a shaker," she agrees, when asked. She also explains that her ability to live a full and active life wouldn't be possible without Medicaid.

"So Medicaid is everything to me," Clayborne says. "Because if I don't have it, I can't go to the doctor. I won't be able to have transportation. I can't walk that good. I have arthritis in my feet and in my legs."

Through Medicaid, Clayborne explains she gets health care, prescriptions, the CPAP machine previously mentioned and her Medicaid eligibility allows her to qualify for home-delivered meals.

Medicaid coverage will be a big topic at this year’s Disability Advocacy Day in Wisconsin. It’s a virtual gathering on March 12, though registration is closed already. Clayborne recalls when the disability community’s advocacy saved another big program in Wisconsin: IRIS. IRIS stands for “Include, Respect, I Self-Direct." It’s a long-term care program for adults with disabilities and the elderly. It gives people control of their own budget, so they can pick their long-term care goals, and choose which support services they’d like to get them there.

"And finally, they saved it," Clayborne recalls. "And I remember those days when I used to help out with putting buses together, going to Madison to be able to do that."

Clayborne says that the mobilizing happening to protest cuts to Medicaid is even more intense now than the movement to preserve IRIS.

"It's not just people with disabilities," Clayborne says. "[It's] people who are in low-income, that they're supporting their families. Some of them don't have the money to be able to pay a co-pay or co-share or anything with their insurance or anything like that, or go to the doctor or go to their day program or go to the grocery store."

She says Medicaid helps those in need. "Everybody that's on Medicaid is in our village, because without it, how can we survive?" she says.

Clayborne has a message to the politicians making this decision. "Please don't cut [Medicaid]. This is our lifeline. Your lifeline is your phone, your kids, your family. Don't cut ours. We don't want to cut yours. Don't cut ours because this is how we live, and we want to be able to live. We want to be able to have heat, food, clothing and benefits too. If you can have it, we can have it too."

Clayborne says there’s still time to get this message to senators and congresspeople.

