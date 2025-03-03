Here's how to contact your Wisconsin U.S. representatives & senators

Massive changes are happening at the federal level, whether that's potential cuts to Medicaid, layoffs in the federal workforce, changes to immigration policy, environmental policy and LGBTQ rights and new tariffs. Constituents want to weigh in.

Wisconsin is currently divided into eight Congressional districts, each represented by a member of the United States House of Representatives. Like every state, Wisconsin also has two U.S. senators.



Here's how to contact Wisconsin's two U.S. senators

A U.S. senator is elected by a statewide race, so both U.S. senators from Wisconsin are accountable to all Wisconsin residents.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has represented Wisconsin in the Senate since 2013. Here's how to contact Baldwin:



Call her D.C. office: 202-224-5653

Call her Milwaukee office: 414-297-4451

Submit an online comment.

Request a meeting.

Visit her Milwaukee office, located at 633 West Wisconsin Ave, Suite 1300, Milwaukee, WI 53203.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has represented Wisconsin in the Senate since 2011. Here's how to contact Johnson:



Call his D.C. office: 202-224-5323

Call his Milwaukee office: 414-276-7282

Submit an online comment.

Request a meeting.

Visit his Milwaukee office, located at 517 East Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 408, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

Here's how to contact your congressperson in the House of Representatives

First, determine what Congressional district you're in. Wisconsin is divided into eight districts. Find your representative by entering your zip code.

District 1: Rep. Bryan Steil

Republican Rep. Bryan Steil has represented Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District since 2019. Here's how to contact him:



Call his D.C. office: 202-225-3031 (Weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Call his Milwaukee County office: 414-285-2120 (Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.)

Submit an email comment.

Request a meeting.

Visit one of his offices. His Milwaukee County office is located at the St Francis Civic Center, 3400 E. Howard Avenue, St Francis, WI 53235, and is open on Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m.

District 2: Rep. Mark Pocan

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan has represented Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District since 2013. Here's how to contact him:



Call his D.C. office: 202-225-2906

Call his Madison office: 608-258-9800

Submit an email comment.

Request a meeting.

Visit his Madison office, located 10 East Doty Street, Suite 405, Madison, WI 53703.

District 3: Rep. Derrick Van Orden

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden has represented Wisconsin's 3nd Congressional District since 2023. Here's how to contact him:



District 4: Rep. Gwen Moore

Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore has represented Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District since 2005. Here's how to contact her:



Call her D.C. office: 202-225-4572

Call her Milwaukee district office: 414-297-1140 (for issues that need immediate attention.)

Submit an email comment about current and pending legislation.

Request a meeting. Her Milwaukee district office is located at 250 East Wisconsin, Suite 950, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

District 5: Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Republican Rep. Scott Fitzgerald represents Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District. Prior to his election to Congress, Fitzgerald served in the Wisconsin State Senate representing the 13th District from 1995 to 2021. Here's how to contact him:



Call his D.C. office: 202-225-5101

Call his Oconomowoc district office: 262-784-1111

Submit an email comment.

Visit his Oconomowoc office: 175 E Wisconsin Ave., Suite H, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

District 6: Rep. Glenn Grothman

Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman has represented Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District since 2014. Here's how to contact him:



Call his D.C. office: 202-225-2476

Call his Fond du Lac office: 920-907-0624

Submit an email comment.

Visit his Fond du Lac office: 525 N Peters Ave, Suite 700, Fond du Lac, WI 54937

District 7: Rep. Thomas Tiffany

Republican Rep. Thomas Tiffany has represented Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District since winning a special election in 2020. Here's how to contact him:



Call his D.C. office: 202-225-3365

Call his Wausau office: 715-298-9344

Submit an email comment.

Request a meeting. His Wausau office is located at 2620 Stewart Avenue, Suite 312, Wausau, WI 54401

District 8: Rep. Tony Wied