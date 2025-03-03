© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's how to contact your Wisconsin U.S. representatives & senators

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Maayan Silver
Published March 3, 2025 at 1:41 PM CST
The interior dome of the U.S. Capitol building.
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
The interior dome of the U.S. Capitol building

Massive changes are happening at the federal level, whether that's potential cuts to Medicaid, layoffs in the federal workforce, changes to immigration policy, environmental policy and LGBTQ rights and new tariffs. Constituents want to weigh in.

Wisconsin is currently divided into eight Congressional districts, each represented by a member of the United States House of Representatives. Like every state, Wisconsin also has two U.S. senators.

Here's how to contact Wisconsin's two U.S. senators

A U.S. senator is elected by a statewide race, so both U.S. senators from Wisconsin are accountable to all Wisconsin residents.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has represented Wisconsin in the Senate since 2013. Here's how to contact Baldwin:

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has represented Wisconsin in the Senate since 2011. Here's how to contact Johnson:

Here's how to contact your congressperson in the House of Representatives

First, determine what Congressional district you're in. Wisconsin is divided into eight districts. Find your representative by entering your zip code.

District 1: Rep. Bryan Steil

Republican Rep. Bryan Steil has represented Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District since 2019. Here's how to contact him:

  • Call his D.C. office: 202-225-3031 (Weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
  • Call his Milwaukee County office: 414-285-2120 (Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.)
  • Submit an email comment.
  • Request a meeting.
  • Visit one of his offices. His Milwaukee County office is located at the St Francis Civic Center, 3400 E. Howard Avenue, St Francis, WI 53235, and is open on Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m.

District 2: Rep. Mark Pocan

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan has represented Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District since 2013. Here's how to contact him:

District 3: Rep. Derrick Van Orden

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden has represented Wisconsin's 3nd Congressional District since 2023. Here's how to contact him:

District 4: Rep. Gwen Moore

Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore has represented Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District since 2005. Here's how to contact her:

  • Call her D.C. office: 202-225-4572
  • Call her Milwaukee district office: 414-297-1140 (for issues that need immediate attention.)
  • Submit an email comment about current and pending legislation.
  • Request a meeting. Her Milwaukee district office is located at 250 East Wisconsin, Suite 950, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

District 5: Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Republican Rep. Scott Fitzgerald represents Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District. Prior to his election to Congress, Fitzgerald served in the Wisconsin State Senate representing the 13th District from 1995 to 2021. Here's how to contact him:

  • Call his D.C. office: 202-225-5101
  • Call his Oconomowoc district office: 262-784-1111
  • Submit an email comment.
  • Visit his Oconomowoc office: 175 E Wisconsin Ave., Suite H, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

District 6: Rep. Glenn Grothman

Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman has represented Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District since 2014. Here's how to contact him:

  • Call his D.C. office: 202-225-2476
  • Call his Fond du Lac office: 920-907-0624
  • Submit an email comment.
  • Visit his Fond du Lac office: 525 N Peters Ave, Suite 700, Fond du Lac, WI 54937

District 7: Rep. Thomas Tiffany

Republican Rep. Thomas Tiffany has represented Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District since winning a special election in 2020. Here's how to contact him:

District 8: Rep. Tony Wied
Tags
Government & Politics WUWMFeaturedCongress
Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Maayan Silver
Related Content