Lake Effect

Tuesday 12/23/25: Home insurance, MKE Roots, This Is It

Published December 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we examine why many home insurance policies don’t cover flood damage. Then, we learn about federal cuts to a program that helps Milwaukee-area teachers incorporate local history into their lesson plans. Plus, we explore the history of the historic LGBTQ bar This Is It, which closed this year.

Guests:

  • Philip Mulder, assistant professor of Risk & Insurance at the UW-Madison School of Business
  • Michail Takach, writer and author
