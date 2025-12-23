Tuesday 12/23/25: Home insurance, MKE Roots, This Is It
Today on Lake Effect, we examine why many home insurance policies don’t cover flood damage. Then, we learn about federal cuts to a program that helps Milwaukee-area teachers incorporate local history into their lesson plans. Plus, we explore the history of the historic LGBTQ bar This Is It, which closed this year.
Guests:
- Philip Mulder, assistant professor of Risk & Insurance at the UW-Madison School of Business
- Michail Takach, writer and author