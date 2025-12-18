Thursday 12/18/25: Beach access dispute, Chirp Chat, Books to Gift
Today on Lake Effect, we explain how the Public Trust Doctrine works and how it might apply to a beach access dispute in Shorewood. Then, we hear a new episode of Chirp Chat and learn about the joys of duck-watching in the winter. Plus, booksellers from Boswell Book Company join us for our annual Books to Gift conversation.
Guests:
- David Strifling, director of the Water Law and Policy Initiative at Marquette University Law School
- Kim Stenglein, owner of American Science and Surplus
- Michelle Allison, birder and an environmental educator at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
- Jason Kennedy, adult book buyer and general manager of Boswell Book Company
- Jen Steele, children’s book buyer for Boswell Book Company