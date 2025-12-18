© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 12/18/25: Beach access dispute, Chirp Chat, Books to Gift

Published December 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we explain how the Public Trust Doctrine works and how it might apply to a beach access dispute in Shorewood. Then, we hear a new episode of Chirp Chat and learn about the joys of duck-watching in the winter. Plus, booksellers from Boswell Book Company join us for our annual Books to Gift conversation.

Guests:

Lake Effect