© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 12/15/25: Judge Hannah Dugan trial, holiday movies, keeping pets safe in winter

Published December 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the trial of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan – who's accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade ICE at the courthouse. Then, we talk about holiday movie traditions and why we keep coming back to our favorite feel-good films. Plus, we’ve got some tips on how to keep your pets safe during the cold winter months.

Guests:

  • Maayan Silver, WUWM news reporter
  • Hannah Moffenbier, doctoral student in nursing at Marquette University
  • Elana Levine, professor of English, Media, Cinema, and Digital Studies at UW-Milwaukee
  • Angela Speed, vice president of Marketing and Communications for the Wisconsin Humane Society
Lake Effect