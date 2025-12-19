© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Friday 12/19/25: Nursing and student loans, beach access dispute, Wandering Wisconsin

Published December 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Nursing is no longer considered a professional degree by the federal government. Today on Lake Effect, we learn how that impacts federal student loans. Then, we learn about the Public Trust Doctrine and how it could impact a dispute over beach access in Shorewood. Plus, we help you plan a trip around winter sports and good food in Wandering Wisconsin.

Guests:

Lake Effect