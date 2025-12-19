Friday 12/19/25: Nursing and student loans, beach access dispute, Wandering Wisconsin
Nursing is no longer considered a professional degree by the federal government. Today on Lake Effect, we learn how that impacts federal student loans. Then, we learn about the Public Trust Doctrine and how it could impact a dispute over beach access in Shorewood. Plus, we help you plan a trip around winter sports and good food in Wandering Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Hannah Moffenbier, doctoral student in nursing at Marquette University
- David Strifling, director of Marquette Law School's Water Law and Policy Initiative
- Kyle Johnson Cherek, culinary historian and producer of “Classic Eats”
- Sean Becker, director of sport operations and development for Ariens Nordic Center
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin