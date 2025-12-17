© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 12/17/25: Status Pending, history of holiday breads, Dig In!

Published December 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we bring you the final episode of WUWM’s Status Pending podcast. We hear from a young undocumented woman who has lived in the U.S. since she was a child. Then, we learn about the history of holiday breads. Plus, we head to Milwaukee’s north side, to cook up a batch of soup with Dig In! contributor Venice Williams.

Guests:

