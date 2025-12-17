Wednesday 12/17/25: Status Pending, history of holiday breads, Dig In!
Today on Lake Effect, we bring you the final episode of WUWM’s Status Pending podcast. We hear from a young undocumented woman who has lived in the U.S. since she was a child. Then, we learn about the history of holiday breads. Plus, we head to Milwaukee’s north side, to cook up a batch of soup with Dig In! contributor Venice Williams.
Guests:
- Kyle Johnson Cherek, culinary historian and producer of “Classic Eats”
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center