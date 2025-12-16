© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 12/16/25: SUSO, Games to Gift, biathlon training

Published December 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a tip line for Wisconsin students who are experiencing bullying or want to report a threat and how it’s being used. Then, we bring you our annual Games to Gift conversation, where we share some of the top games from 2025. Plus, we help you plan a trip to a U.S. Biathlon Training Center in Wisconsin this winter.

Guests:

  • Trish Kilpin, director of the office of school safety at the state’s Department of Justice
  • James Lowder, freelance game designer and editor
  • Sean Becker, director of sport operations and development for Ariens Nordic Center
  • Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
  • Jeanette Hurt, freelance writer
Lake Effect