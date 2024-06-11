© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Republican National Convention

Mon, Jul 15, 2024 – Thu, Jul 18, 2024
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle (right) shares security updates for the upcoming Republican National Convention.
Eddie Morales
WUWM
Secret Service shares RNC security plans, ACLU files First Amendment lawsuit against city
Eddie Morales
The U.S. Secret Service has announced some of its security plans in preparation for the RNC. The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit against the city regarding protest rights during the event.
Omar Flores of The Coalition to March on the RNC speaks during a Thursday news conference outside the Federal Courthouse in Milwaukee. Another coalition member holds a map of the coalition's preferred route for a planned march during the July convention.
Chuck Quirmbach
WUWM
The Coalition to March on the RNC sues Milwaukee over possible protest restrictions
Chuck Quirmbach
RNC Spring Media Walkthrough
Ele Ellis
WUWM
This is WUWM
Help shape WUWM's coverage of the Republican National Convention
Michelle Maternowski
