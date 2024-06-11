The U.S. Secret Service has announced some of its security plans in preparation for the RNC. The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit against the city regarding protest rights during the event.
A coalition that wants to hold protests hopes for additional changes to the proposed ordinance.
Food vendors are among those hoping the GOP delegates and meeting planners will spend money.
More than 150 people marched for various rights that the marchers say the GOP threatens.
WUWM's Maayan Silver spoke to people at the Brookfield Farmers Market and a debate watch party in Milwaukee.
Eight GOP presidential candidates will take part in the event at Fiserv Forum. Protests await.
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel talks party unity and "expected" Milwaukee debate, during visit to city.
Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin to host the 2024 national convention, beating out Nashville in deep-red Tennessee.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Voces de la Frontera's Christine Neumann-Ortiz share why they think Milwaukee should or should not host the Republican National Convention.
The Milwaukee Common Council and the mayor have OK'd a framework agreement for Milwaukee to host the 2024 GOP convention — if chosen by the Republicans.
A key Milwaukee Common Council committee took up whether to agree to a contract with the Republican National Committee to potentially host its 2024 convention and delayed a vote.