A look at the Riverside Theater's daily marquee messages for RNC-goers

The Riverside Theater, owned by the Pabst Theater Group, sits inside the soft perimeter of the Republican National Convention grounds. Over the course of the convention, the marquee's message has changed daily for RNC-goers passing by.

On Monday, the first day of the RNC the sign read: “Milwaukee … is home to MKE Tool, Fiserv, NW Mutual, Harley, Miller, Manpower, & more.” Tuesday’s message read: “Milwaukee has 200 locally owned restaurants downtown & 17 James Beard recognized chefs.” And for Wednesday: “Milwaukee … We’ve got the water baby! Over 1,400 acres of sandy beaches.”

David Lee / WUWM Tuesday's marquee: "Milwaukee has 200 locally owned restaurants downtown & 17 James Beard recognized chefs."

Lauri Jones / WUWM Wednesday's marquee: “Milwaukee … We’ve got the water baby! Over 1,400 acres of sandy beaches.”

Maayan Silver / WUWM Thursday's marquee: “So, Milwaukee … Not so horrible, eh?”

And on the final day of the RNC, the sign says, “So, Milwaukee … Not so horrible, eh?” Thursday's message references reports from June that former President Donald Trump called the city “horrible.” A Trump spokesperson said the comments were falsely characterized and he was talking about crime.

Gary Witt, president & CEO of the Pabst Theater Group, says the marquee, which typically displays what shows are happening or upcoming, has served a different purpose this week. He shares: “The Riverside marquee traditionally plays the role of communicating upcoming shows in our city. But, given its iconic status it also acts as a kind of modern town square becoming a voice for the city when it needs one (maybe a bit like the bat signal!). Our communication on the marquee, unfiltered by anyone involved with the city or the RNC, was meant to inform RNC convention goers of the many great attributes our city has OUTSIDE of the RNC’s security perimeter, that we felt might possibly be missed.”

Ahead of the convention, Witt told The Recombobulation Area that the theater was likely sit empty during the RNC.