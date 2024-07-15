LIVE UPDATES
The 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee
Republican delegates are gathering in Milwaukee to nominate former President Donald Trump for president.
The planned convention is taking place after Trump was injured in an assassination attempt at a Saturday campaign rally in Butler, Pa. One person at the rally was killed and two others wounded before Secret Service agents killed the shooter.
Here's what we're following:
- The Trump campaign said security is being stepped up around the site of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The RNC is already a high-security event.
- Organizers of a protest against Trump in Milwaukee say the shooting will not change their plans to rally and march today.
- While the RNC has yet to announce the full list of speakers each night, traditionally we hear from the vice presidential nominee on Wednesday, while the presidential candidate is expected to accept the nomination on Thursday night.
We'll keep you updated on the latest from Milwaukee, as well as continuing to follow the investigation into Saturday's shooting.
After saying she wouldn't be there, Nikki Haley will speak at the Republican convention
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. According to her spokesperson, she will take to the stage on Tuesday.
Haley, once a 2024 presidential candidate vying with Trump for the nomination, had released all 97 of her delegates and encouraged them to support the former president at the convention, a spokeswoman for Haley told NPR last week. At that time, the spokeswoman said Haley would not be attending.
She initially refused to throw her weight behind him, saying he’d have to earn her support.
Ultimately, Haley did say she would be voting for Trump during a speech at the Hudson Institute, a think tank she joined after dropping out of the race.
In May, she pledged to vote for Trump, adding that she hoped he would "reach out to the millions of people" who voted for her in the GOP nominating contests.
Haley is now urging the 97 delegates she earned in this year's primaries and caucuses to back Trump in the official nomination proceedings. In a statement, Haley said the convention is a “time for unity,” and said President Biden is “not competent” to serve another term.
While Haley is "releasing" the delegates, they may not be required to vote for Trump and may still choose to vote for Haley or back another Republican. In some cases delegates are bound to a candidate until the convention, based on state party rules.
Head of the Secret Service says its 'participating fully' in a review of Saturday's shooting
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle released a statement Monday expressing her condolences to the victims in Saturday's shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Bethel, Pa.
She confirmed that the the Secret Service is working with federal, state and local agencies to review the shooting. "We understand the importance of the independent review announced by President Biden yesterday," Cheatle said in her statement, "and will participate fully."
Cheatle says she's confident in the security plan for the convention this week.
"The security plans for National Special Security Events are designed to be flexible. As the conventions progress, and in accordance with the direction of the President, the Secret Service will continuously adapt our operations as necessary in order to ensure the highest level of safety and security for convention attendees, volunteers and the City of Milwaukee."
The latest on the investigation into the assassination attempt on Trump
A 20-year-old identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks allegedly shot at Trump and killed one person at a political rally for the former president in Butler, Pa., on Saturday.
Trump said a bullet pierced the top of his right ear.
The FBI is looking into Crooks’ actions in the days and weeks before the shooting, as it leads the investigation into the assassination attempt.
FBI officials described Crooks as a lone gunman with no obvious political ideology.
Biden has ordered an independent review of the national security measures at Trump’s rally and promised to release the results of that investigation.
Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, plans to launch an investigation into the assassination attempt, an aide confirmed to NPR.
Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old father and firefighter from Sarver, Pa., was identified by state officials as the man killed in Saturday's attack.
Two other Pennsylvania residents who were injured in the shooting — David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township — were both hospitalized and in stable condition on Sunday.
Security ramps up at the RNC convention
The Trump campaign said security is being stepped up around the site of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The RNC is already a high-security event.
Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday after saying that the threat to his life a day earlier would not postpone his plans.
“Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Biden, after speaking briefly with Trump on Saturday night, said he’s “sincerely grateful that he’s doing well and recovering.”
Biden also said he’s ordered the Secret Service to provide Trump with “every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety," and has asked the agency to review all security measures in place for the Republican National Convention.
Officials from Milwaukee, the Secret Service and FBI said their security plan for the Republican National Convention will remain in place.
“We’re not anticipating any changes to our current security footprint or planning,” said Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, the RNC coordinator for the U.S. Secret Service.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle said the bureau is investigating the chatter that has bubbled up since the shooting Saturday, but said there was “no known articulated threat against the RNC” or any attendee.
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman reiterated that coordination was happening between the city and federal officials. He said the police department was “very comfortable” with the current plans.
“We got this,” he said. Norman emphasized the police department’s commitment to protecting not just convention attendees, but also city residents. “This is our community, too,” Norman said.
What to expect from the Republican National Convention
The Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee today, kicking off a four-day event to approve a platform and officially select the presidential ticket.
It comes just two days after Trump was injured in an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pa. One person was killed in the shooting and two were critically wounded.
Trump is expected to accept the nomination at the convention and also take the stage to deliver remarks. The former president had easily secured the necessary threshold of delegates during a swift primary season, making his nomination all but a formality. The bigger surprise going into this week is who will be running alongside him.
The convention is an opportunity for the party to highlight its policy stances (as released on the 2024 platform it released last week) and rustle up plenty of publicity.
It will include speeches by a number of Republican figures, including former Trump rival Nikki Haley.
An estimated than 50,000 people, including party delegates from all 50 states and six U.S. territories, have flocked to Milwaukee for the week's events.
The Republican Party has given each of the four days a theme:
- Monday: Make America Wealthy Once Again
- Tuesday: Make America Safe Once Again
- Wednesday: Make America Strong Once Again
- Thursday: Make America Great Once Again
We'll be updating this live blog throughout the week, so feel free to scroll when you want, bookmark it for later and keeping checking back with us as the convention unfolds.