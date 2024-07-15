The 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

Chris Carlson / AP Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. According to her spokesperson, she will take to the stage on Tuesday.

Haley, once a 2024 presidential candidate vying with Trump for the nomination, had released all 97 of her delegates and encouraged them to support the former president at the convention, a spokeswoman for Haley told NPR last week. At that time, the spokeswoman said Haley would not be attending.

She initially refused to throw her weight behind him, saying he’d have to earn her support.

Ultimately, Haley did say she would be voting for Trump during a speech at the Hudson Institute, a think tank she joined after dropping out of the race.

In May, she pledged to vote for Trump, adding that she hoped he would "reach out to the millions of people" who voted for her in the GOP nominating contests.

Haley is now urging the 97 delegates she earned in this year's primaries and caucuses to back Trump in the official nomination proceedings. In a statement, Haley said the convention is a “time for unity,” and said President Biden is “not competent” to serve another term.

While Haley is "releasing" the delegates, they may not be required to vote for Trump and may still choose to vote for Haley or back another Republican. In some cases delegates are bound to a candidate until the convention, based on state party rules.