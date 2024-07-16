With RNC underway, delegates reflect on the GOP's vision for America

The Republican National Convention is underway in Milwaukee, and thousands of delegates from all over the country gathered in and around the Fiserv Forum on the first day of the big political event.

On Monday, enthusiastic attendees dressed in red, white and blue swarmed around the Fiserv Forum, taking pictures, diving in and out of restaurants and connecting with peers. Though the delegates come from different states, America’s future and how they can help shape it was ever-present on their minds.

This includes Washington state delegate Dave Tegeler. He used to be part of the Tea Party movement, but he joined the Republican Party because he felt it better responds to the needs of the people.

Now, it’s his first time attending a large-scale political event for the Republican Party. Though the recent attempted assassination on Trump disturbed him, Tegeler said connecting with fellow Republicans has helped him remain optimistic about the country’s future.

"I think we all came in here pretty shocked," Tegeler said. "We’re kind of in the situation where we’d like to see the country come back together again. I think we now see that probably Donald Trump is in a very strong position to bring us all together as a country and move forward."

Maine delegate Heather Sprague is also looking forward to the future. As a Republican delegate for a blue state, Sprague is passionate about representing a population that she believes often goes unheard. Like Tegeler, it is her first time attending the RNC, and in talking with old friends and meeting new ones, she feels reminded of why she became involved in politics.

"I can relate to the people because I’ve had to struggle," Sprague said. "I found my purpose and that is to bring a voice to the people back to their house."