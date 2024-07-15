RNC Host Committee member: 'It's nice to finally be here'

More than 50,000 people are expected to come to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention (RNC) and the city is buzzing with excitement.

It took a lot of planning to get the RNC to Milwaukee and Omar Shaikh is one of the people who made it all happen. Shaikh is a local restauranteur and a member of the RNC Host Committee. He joins Lake Effect in the Panther Arena on media row.

"It's nice to finally be here," he says.

The week of events kicked off the with Red, White, and Brew welcome celebration at Henry Maier Festival Park along the lakeside. Sheikh was one of the key organizers of the celebration.

He says, "It was just a great, great party. I think it set the tone for the week, I think everybody was happy to be there. The only complaint is that it was hot and humid... but it was an incredible party."

The forecast for the convention is particularly hot in Milwaukee, with high heat and humidity expected through the week.

Sheikh runs Carnevor steakhouse in downtown Milwaukee, and is a part of the group that runs the 3rd Street Market Hall. He admits that reservations haven't been overwhelming, but he expects that business will pick up during the convention.

"There's going to be 50,000 people in town. So I feel that we're going to fill up and the phone will start ringing. The [Third Street Market] food hall has some parties, as well," says Sheikh. "So I feel overall really good about it and I really hope that a lot of these restaurants fill up with people being in town."