It's going to be a nasty post-Labor Day sprint to Election Day, as both parties argue that the soul of America is at stake. For Republicans, it's all about trying to stick the culture war to Biden.
Vice President Pence stressed a law and order message as protests over racism and policing continue. Republicans also worked to shore up support from suburban women and contrast visions of the future.
Melania Trump empathized with those struggling with the coronavirus, while others sidestepped the pandemic's impact on the economy. The program disregarded old lines between official and political.
Donald Trump was nominated for president for the second time Monday at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.Most of the delegates voted…
President Trump promised an "uplifting" convention, but the first night painted an image of a dystopia that would take hold if Democrat Joe Biden is elected.
The mostly virtual Democratic National Convention is behind us now. Even though it wasn’t actually held in Milwaukee because of the coronavirus, the…
The Republican convention will be all about President Trump. Will he outline a clear second-term agenda?
